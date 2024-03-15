Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators, Eliminator, Pakistan Super League 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators in the Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League 2024 on Friday, March 15. Islamabad come into this contest by virtue of finishing third in the PSL 2024 standings, whereas Quetta came in fourth, to make it to the qualifiers. (More Cricket News)
The winner of this contest will lock horns with Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi, who lost to Multan Sultans on Thursday night.
Islamabad United are led by Shadab Khan as they finished third in the PSL 2024 points table with five wins and four defeats from ten matches played. One was a No Result. Khan has been one of the mainstay and crucial for his side's fortunes as they finished third in the table.
Advertisement
Islamabad United took on Quetta Gladiators in match 8 of the tournament with the Gladiators winning the contest by three wickets. In the return fixture, rain played spoilsport as the match was abandoned.
Squads:
Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw (c), Mohammad Wasim, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy.
Advertisement
Ahead of the all-important clash, here are the three key battles for the PSL 2024 Eliminator:
1) Shadab Khan vs Rilee Rossouw
Captain versus Captain - Shadab Khan has led Islamabad United right through the PSL 2024 tournament and will look to take his team to the final. The all-rounder has registered 278 runs and taken 10 wickets in nine matches. However, Rilee Rossouw will look to thwart Shadab's wily bowling as he looks to lead Islamabad United into the final. This battle is more than between bat and ball as it will also decipher as to which captain blinks first!
2) Colin Munro vs Akeal Hosein
West Indies T20 specialist Akeal Hosein has been a vital cog in Quetta Gladiators' side with 13 wickets to his name. The bowler who can contribute well with the bat too, will look to lead the line as Quetta Gladiators eye a spot in the final. In his wake will be Colin Munro who will look to give his side a fast start. The Kiwi batter has amassed 309 runs at a strike rate of 139.19 in nine matches and his dual with Hosein will be a mouth-watering one! If Gladiators open with the West Indian in the opening overs, it remains to be seen as to what strategy does Munro goes with against Hosein.
Advertisement
3) Saud Shakeel Vs Naseem Shah
Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel is number five in the highest run-scorers in the tournament with 323 runs in nine matches played at a strike rate of 144.84. Shakeel's runs were important for the Gladiators to reach this far of the tournament but his battle against Naseem Shah could turn out to be a match-changer. Shah has managed to get just 10 wickets in the tournament but with the final spot on the line, expect the fiery bowler to turn on the heat on Islamabad United in this Eliminator.