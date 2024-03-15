Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators, Eliminator, Pakistan Super League 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

West Indies T20 specialist Akeal Hosein has been a vital cog in Quetta Gladiators' side with 13 wickets to his name. The bowler who can contribute well with the bat too, will look to lead the line as Quetta Gladiators eye a spot in the final. In his wake will be Colin Munro who will look to give his side a fast start. The Kiwi batter has amassed 309 runs at a strike rate of 139.19 in nine matches and his dual with Hosein will be a mouth-watering one! If Gladiators open with the West Indian in the opening overs, it remains to be seen as to what strategy does Munro goes with against Hosein.