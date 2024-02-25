Cricket

New Zealand To Send Security Experts Ahead Pakistan Cricket Tour

In September 2021, the New Zealand cricket team returned home from Pakistan without playing a game in a long-awaited series owing to a security threat

PTI
PTI

February 25, 2024

Police stand guard at an entry gate of the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ahead of the Pakistan Super League on February 14, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

New Zealand Cricket will send a security delegation to Pakistan ahead of their five-match T20I series in April this year. (More Cricket News)

A reliable source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the delegation would include private security expert Reg Dickason and a senior official of the NZ players association Heath Mills.

Dickason has been the regular security consultant for the ICC and other cricket boards when top tier teams have visited Pakistan in recent years.

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh - null
After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

BY Outlook Web Desk

In the 2022-23 season, Pakistan hosted England and New Zealand twice along with Australia (once).

“The delegation is due in early March to visit Lahore and Rawalpindi where the matches will probably be held,” the source said.

The Kiwi team’s visit is not part of the ICC FTP and is a return visit for the five T20Is that Pakistan played in New Zealand in January this year.

The security delegation will visit the match venues and team hotels and also meet with government and security officials to oversee the security plans for the visiting team.

In September 2021, the New Zealand white-ball squad returned home from Rawalpindi without playing a game in a long-awaited series owing to a security threat.

Pakistan Super League's new season will start on February 17 in Lahore. - X/ @thePSLt20
Pakistan Super League Losing Charm After Pullouts Of Overseas Cricketers

BY PTI

The decision to call the team back home was taken at the highest level by the New Zealand government, which viewed it as a serious threat.

Later on, after New Zealand returned to Pakistan in the 2022-23 season to play a Test and ODI series followed by another separate white-ball series.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement