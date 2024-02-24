Cricket

Pakistan Set To Host Five Match T20I Series Against New Zealand In April

Pakistan last month played a five-match T20 series, which New Zealand won 4-1

February 24, 2024

Babar Azam playing a shot against New Zealand in T20I. Photo Courtesy: X/ @ProPakistaniPK
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to host a five-match T20 international series against New Zealand in April this year. (More Cricket News)

A PCB official confirmed that talks were underway with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to finalise the dates and venues for the rubber but the window would be from April 13 to 24.

The official said that the series, being held in preparation for the T20 World Cup this year, would be probably staged in Lahore and Rawalpindi as Karachi would be hosting a series between the Pakistan and West Indies women's teams around the same time.

Pakistan last month played a five-match T20 series, which New Zealand won 4-1.

The Pakistan team, after the Pakistan Super League, will be involved in a series of T20 matches against Afghanistan, New Zealand and England ahead of the World Cup in June in the USA and the West Indies.

Pakistan in the last two years has been able to host several international teams, including top-ranked sides like Australia, England and New Zealand.

