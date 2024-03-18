Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the grand finale of Pakistan Super League 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday (March 18). (More Cricket News)
The two teams have had contrasting routes to the summit meeting. The Sultans coasted to their fourth consecutive PSL final with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the qualifier. United, on the other hand, had to fight their way through two eliminators to make their first PSL title clash since 2018.
Multan Sultans finished as runners-up in the previous two editions of PSL, and are looking to go all the way this time. They finished as the table-toppers in the league stage, with seven wins out of 10 games.
Playing XIs
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy.
Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi.
The PSL 2024 final will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match in India. In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD will broadcast the final.