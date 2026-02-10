Pakistan Vs USA Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan face USA in Group A match 12 of T20 World Cup 2026
USA have won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check toss update and other details below
Pakistan enter this Group A clash against the United States of America at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo with a mix of confidence and caution. After scraping through a tense three-wicket win over the Netherlands in their opener, the Men in Green will look to assert more authority with the bat following the toss.
The USA, under Monank Patel’s leadership, have shown they can be a dangerous outfit despite being associate nation outsiders. They stunned Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup with a Super Over win, and that historic result still looms large heading into this rematch. The Americans also impressed with disciplined bowling against India in their opener and will look to carry that momentum into this match.
Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed
United States of America: Andries Gous(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar
Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq
United States of America: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil