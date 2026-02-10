Pakistan Vs USA Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: USA have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Check playing XIs for both teams

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs USA Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha, left, tosses the coin as United States' captain Monank Patel, right, looks on before the start of T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and the United States iin Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan face USA in Group A match 12 of T20 World Cup 2026

  • USA have won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check toss update and other details below

Pakistan enter this Group A clash against the United States of America at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo with a mix of confidence and caution. After scraping through a tense three-wicket win over the Netherlands in their opener, the Men in Green will look to assert more authority with the bat following the toss.

The USA, under Monank Patel’s leadership, have shown they can be a dangerous outfit despite being associate nation outsiders. They stunned Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup with a Super Over win, and that historic result still looms large heading into this rematch. The Americans also impressed with disciplined bowling against India in their opener and will look to carry that momentum into this match.

Also Check: PAK vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

USA won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

United States of America: Andries Gous(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar

Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq

United States of America: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar-Farhan Stand Lifts Men In Green To 133/2 (14)

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

  4. Australia Vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injury-hit Aussies Begin Campaign As Heavy Favourites

  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi

  4. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  5. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  5. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC