NBA: Jalen Williams Makes Strong Comeback As Oklahoma City Thunder Pip Los Angeles Lakers 119-110

Jalen Williams scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half of his return from a 10-game injury absence, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped their two-game skid with a 119-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Tuesday (February 10, 2026). Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and current NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic both sat out due to injuries, leaving their supporting casts to play a Thunder-style physical game featuring 52 combined free throws. LeBron James scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half for the Lakers, whose three-game winning streak ended with another ineffective defensive performance.

Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) puts up a shot past Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton during an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, center, drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe during an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Austin Reaves (15) celebrate a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for a basket past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) puts up a shot against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) puts up a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) and guard Luguentz Dort (5) watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) dribbles past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after making a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Oklahoma City Thunder nba basketball game-Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) goes up for a basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
