NBA: Jalen Williams Makes Strong Comeback As Oklahoma City Thunder Pip Los Angeles Lakers 119-110
Jalen Williams scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half of his return from a 10-game injury absence, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped their two-game skid with a 119-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Tuesday (February 10, 2026). Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and current NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic both sat out due to injuries, leaving their supporting casts to play a Thunder-style physical game featuring 52 combined free throws. LeBron James scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half for the Lakers, whose three-game winning streak ended with another ineffective defensive performance.
