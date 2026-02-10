Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
The United States of America skipper Monank Patel won the toss and elected to field in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group A match against Pakistan in Colombo on Tuesday (February 10). "It looks like a good batting track and consistent breeze. Once we know the target it will be easier to chase down," said Patel at the toss. Pakistan had beaten the Netherlands in their first match, but the USA went down against India at Mumbai. The Men In Green had famously suffered a stunning upset at the hands of the American side in the 2024 edition of the tournament.
