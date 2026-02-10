Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club Ground

The United States of America skipper Monank Patel won the toss and elected to field in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group A match against Pakistan in Colombo on Tuesday (February 10). "It looks like a good batting track and consistent breeze. Once we know the target it will be easier to chase down," said Patel at the toss. Pakistan had beaten the Netherlands in their first match, but the USA went down against India at Mumbai. The Men In Green had famously suffered a stunning upset at the hands of the American side in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

ICC T20 WC 2026: PAK vs USA
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, left, and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after scoring run during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and the United States in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
ICC T20 WC 2026: PAK vs USA Saim Ayub
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and the United States in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
ICC T20 WC 2026: PAK vs USA Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and the United States in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
ICC T20 WC 2026: USA vs PAK
United States' Shadley Van Schalkwyk, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan's captain Salman Agha during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and the United States in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

