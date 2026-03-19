Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Netizens Hail Pawan Kalyan's Charm And Screen Presence, But Call It 'Outdated' Drama

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit the theatres on March 19, with mixed reactions from netizens.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh twitter review
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X review Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit the theatres on March 19 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

  • Pawan Kalyan-starrer received mostly negative reviews due to the "outdated" storyline.

  • However, fans have praised Pawan Kalyan's performance.

Telugu drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and headlined by Pawan Kalyan, released in theatres on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie public reviews are out on X (formerly known as Twitter). It has opened to mixed reactions, like his previous films, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG, which received mostly poor reviews.

Have a look at netizens' reactions to Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Twitter review

Many called it an "outdated commercial entertainer" without freshness. One wrote, "Harish Shankar falters on both comedy and commercial writing. Thaman tries to elevate with his BGM but has little scope. PK tries in parts, but this one misses his trademark energy (sic)."

Another user praised Pawan Kalyan's look, screen presence and dialogues, bu called it an "outdated drama," making the film suffer despite the star appeal.

"Pawan looks impressive, brings back some of his signature mannerisms, and even delivers a few energetic dance moves that fans will enjoy. There are plenty of one-liners aimed at pleasing his mass audience. However, the biggest drawback lies in the film’s outdated core. The mass elements feel highly predictable (sic)," posted by an X user.

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BY Garima Das

Earlier, the director confirmed that there are no political references or provocative dialogues in Ustaad Bhagat Singh and it has been made for 100% entertainment.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh story

Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows the story of a tribal boy who grows up with strong morals and courage. He is inspired by his teacher, who named him Bhagat Singh and shaped his values. He stands against injustice and the powerful forces with integrity.

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Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban, among others.

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