Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Netizens Hail Pawan Kalyan's Charm And Screen Presence, But Call It 'Outdated' Drama

Telugu drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and headlined by Pawan Kalyan, released in theatres on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie public reviews are out on X (formerly known as Twitter). It has opened to mixed reactions, like his previous films, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG, which received mostly poor reviews.