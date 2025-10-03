Akshay Kumar Shares Harrowing Incident About His 13-Year-Old Daughter Facing Harassment Online

Akshay Kumar requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to introduce a "cyber period" in schools.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar opens up about a cybercrime incident involving his daughter Photo: Instagram/Akshay Kumar
Summary
  • Akshay Kumar shared a cybercrime incident involving his 13-year-old daughter, Nitara Kumar

  • The actor said that his daughter was asked by an unknown person to send pictures of herself while she was playing an online video game

  • Akshay opened up about the incident at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025

There are several cases of online harassment which has become a major problem. Online predators don't even spare children, who fall prey to cyber-bullying, threats, and intimidating messages. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing real-life cybercrime incident involving his 13-year-old daughter, Nitara Kumar, while she was playing an online video game.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Akshay shared that his daughter was asked by an unknown person to send pictures of herself. She immediately told her mother, Twinkle Khanna, about it.

Akshay Kumar on growing threat of cybercrime among children

Akshay shared this ordeal at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai, held today (October 3).

He said, "I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger."

Ranveer Singh Files Complaint With Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell After Deepfake Video Goes Viral, Confirms Spokesperson

Recalling the disturbing incident, the 58-year-old actor further shared, "While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied female. And then he sent a message. Can you send me nude pictures of yours? It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime..."

After sharing his ordeal, Akshay requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to introduce a "cyber period" in schools.

"I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week in the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime...," he added.

Cyber Crime: Teen Arrested for Women's Photos, Sending Threats In Kochi

Apart from Akshay, the event was attended by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Director General of Police (Maharashtra), Rashmi Shukla, Iqbal Singh Chahal (IPS) and Rani Mukerji, among others.

