Actor Ranveer Singh has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Cell in response to a deepfake video of him promoting political views. For those caught unaware, the AI-generated deepfake video emerged following Ranveer’s recent visit to Varanasi when he walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra, alongside Kriti Sanon. The deepfake video used an AI-synthesised voice clone of the actor, and has Ranveer criticising PM Modi over unemployment and inflation in the country.
While Ranveer addressed the video on his Instagram Stories, and warned his fans about the dangers of deepfakes, he has now taken a legal action against it as well. His spokesperson told news agency ANI, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr Ranveer Singh.” After his AI-generated video started doing the rounds on social media, Ranveer addressed his 47.2 million fans, and had written, “Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes).”
Before Ranveer, another similar situation involving Aamir Khan, took place, and the actor’s deepfake video promoting a political party went viral. His team was then prompted to clarify that he has never endorsed any political party in his career. Aamir’s spokesperson asserted his dedication to raising awareness through Election Commission campaigns.
The official spokesperson confirmed, “We want to clarify that Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue.”
Coming to Ranveer Singh, he is expecting his first child with wife-actor Deepika Padukone, and the two are gearing up for the release of ‘Singham Again’.