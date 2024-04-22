While Ranveer addressed the video on his Instagram Stories, and warned his fans about the dangers of deepfakes, he has now taken a legal action against it as well. His spokesperson told news agency ANI, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr Ranveer Singh.” After his AI-generated video started doing the rounds on social media, Ranveer addressed his 47.2 million fans, and had written, “Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes).”