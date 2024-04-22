Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Files Complaint With Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell After Deepfake Video Goes Viral, Confirms Spokesperson

Ranveer Singh recently became a victim of an AI-generated deepfake video, and took a legal action against the same.

Advertisement

Instagram
Ranveer Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Ranveer Singh has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Cell in response to a deepfake video of him promoting political views. For those caught unaware, the AI-generated deepfake video emerged following Ranveer’s recent visit to Varanasi when he walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra, alongside Kriti Sanon. The deepfake video used an AI-synthesised voice clone of the actor, and has Ranveer criticising PM Modi over unemployment and inflation in the country. 

While Ranveer addressed the video on his Instagram Stories, and warned his fans about the dangers of deepfakes, he has now taken a legal action against it as well. His spokesperson told news agency ANI, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr Ranveer Singh.” After his AI-generated video started doing the rounds on social media, Ranveer addressed his 47.2 million fans, and had written, “Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes).”

Advertisement

Before Ranveer, another similar situation involving Aamir Khan, took place, and the actor’s deepfake video promoting a political party went viral. His team was then prompted to clarify that he has never endorsed any political party in his career. Aamir’s spokesperson asserted his dedication to raising awareness through Election Commission campaigns.

The official spokesperson confirmed, “We want to clarify that Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue.”

Advertisement

Coming to Ranveer Singh, he is expecting his first child with wife-actor Deepika Padukone, and the two are gearing up for the release of ‘Singham Again’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Repeats ‘Mangalsutra’, ‘Resources’ Remark At Aligarh Rally Amid Row
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami