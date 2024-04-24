Elections

'Confirmed Ticket For All In Next 5 Years Is PM Modi's Guarantee': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done unprecedented transformation in railways. According to the minister, railways, which are a strong link in the growth of the country's economy, 'will be further strengthened and the facilities, especially for the passengers, will be expanded at a much faster pace.'

PTI
Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini | Photo: PTI
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution in transforming Indian railway services, Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednsday said in the next five years, confirmed railway tickets will be received by all passengers.

In an interview, the union minister said, "In the next five years, PM Modi guarantees that the capacity of the Railways will be increased so much that almost any passenger who wants to travel can easily get a confirmed ticket."

'Unprecedented transformation': Railway minister hails PM Modi

The union minister on Wednesday said in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done unprecedented transformation in railways.

In the next five years, Railways, which are a strong link in the growth of the country's economy, "will be further strengthened and the facilities, especially for the passengers, will be expanded at a much faster pace," he added

While delineating the transformation of the Indian Railways in the last decade, Vaishnaw said, "From 2014 to 2024, 31,000 kilometres of new tracks were built."

"In the 10 years from 2004 to 2014, only around 5,000 kilometres were electrified, whereas in the last 10 years, a staggering 44,000 kilometres of railway electrification took place," Ashwini Vaishnaw noted.

"From 2014 to 2024, 31,000 kilometres of new tracks were built. In the 10 years from 2004 to 2014, only around 5,000 kilometres were electrified, whereas in the last 10 years, a staggering 44,000 kilometres of railway electrification took place," Vaishnaw said.

"Only 32,000 coaches were made from 2004-2014."

"In the last 10 years, 54,000 coaches were built. For the dedicated freight corridor, not even a single kilometre was commissioned before 2014," he said.

"Now, two dedicated freight corridors of 2,734 kilometres have been commissioned," the Union Minister said.

