'Confirmed Ticket For All In Next 5 Years Is PM Modi's Guarantee': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done unprecedented transformation in railways. According to the minister, railways, which are a strong link in the growth of the country's economy, 'will be further strengthened and the facilities, especially for the passengers, will be expanded at a much faster pace.'