Through The Up And Down Road

Marking a Milestone: (Left to right) Editor Krishna Prasad, Vinod Mehta, Publisher Maheshwar Peri and Indranil Roy at Outlook’s 16th anniversary party at Hotel Metropolitan, New Delhi Photo: Sanjay Rawat

Marking a Milestone: (Left to right) Editor Krishna Prasad, Vinod Mehta, Publisher Maheshwar Peri and Indranil Roy at Outlook’s 16th anniversary party at Hotel Metropolitan, New Delhi Photo: Sanjay Rawat