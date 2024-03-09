Culture & Society

Women in Newsroom - Editor's Take

This International Women’s Day, let’s recognise the resilience and power of women in driving change across the world. "It's not an equal world. Women do not have the same place as men. And I think some of these entitlements come from the gender that you're born in." In a world where people believe that women are not political, women have proved time and again that their struggles have actively shaped their political mindset. Women are not just a part of the world, they shape it! Chinki Sinha editor Outlook reflects on women in newsroom and the innate lens of looking at the whole of a story than just parts. This is one of the reasons why women possess the ability to empathise with other communities which are fighting for their rights. In an unequal world, the time for women has finally come.