Hunger Lives In This House

“When Jharkhand was part of Bihar,” says Balram, Right to Food Campaign activist, “hunger was prevalent in Palamu and gradually spread across the state, affecting districts like Ranchi, Dhanbad and Bokaro. Hunger results from inadequate or unhygienic food, leading to severe health issues and sometimes death.” The PDS, he says, provides only 5 kg of food grains per person per month, which provides 1,500-1,600 calories daily even though a person needs 2,400 (14 kg of grains per month). Lack of basic facilities such as anganwadis and schools worsens the situation. Hunger-related deaths are often misreported as postmortems can detect starvation only if there is no trace of food at all, and desperation can lead to consuming harmful food. Minimal oil usage in these areas causes protein and fat deficiencies. Corruption in the PDS results in reduced rations, and technological solutions like Aadhaar and E-PoS, meant to reduce corruption, have worsened the issue.