Russian Strikes In Ukraine Kill 12, Target Passenger Train

In addition to the train strike, Russian drones targeted Odesa overnight, killing three people and causing widespread damage to energy infrastructure.

Russian drone strike on Ukraine kills many
Russian drone strike on Ukraine I=injures many Photo: AP
  • A Russian drone struck a passenger train in Kharkiv region on January 27, 2026, killing five civilians, with four missing; the train carried 150-200+ passengers from western to eastern Ukraine.

  • Russian strikes overnight killed at least 12 people total, including three in Odesa from drone attacks on civilian and energy targets; Kharkiv saw significant power disruptions affecting 40% of households.

  • President Zelenskyy labeled the train strike "terrorism" with no military justification; Ukraine vows to maintain rail operations while demanding stronger international pressure on Russia amid ongoing ceasefire talks.

Russian forces launched a series of overnight strikes across Ukraine, killing at least 12 civilians and directly targeting civilian infrastructure, including a passenger train in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian authorities reported that a Russian drone strike hit a carriage of an intercity passenger train carrying nearly 200 people, killing five individuals and leaving four others missing. The train was en route from Chop to Barvinkove when it was attacked near a village in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the incident as "purely terrorism," stating on Telegram that "in any country, a drone strike on a civilian train would be considered in exactly the same way – purely as terrorism. There is not and cannot be any military purpose in this." He called for intensified global pressure on Moscow to protect civilian lives. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba described the three-drone attack as a "direct act of Russian terror," while Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukraine's national railway) chief Oleksandr Pertsovskyi praised rescue teams and passengers for aiding evacuation, affirming that rail services would continue despite the risks.

In addition to the train strike, Russian drones targeted Odesa overnight, killing three people and causing widespread damage to energy infrastructure. Ukrainian energy company DTEK reported "enormous" damage to facilities in Odesa, leaving thousands without power amid harsh winter conditions. The attacks occurred days after direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators aimed at ending the nearly four-year war, highlighting persistent hostilities despite diplomatic efforts.

The strikes underscore Russia's intensified campaign against Ukraine's energy grid and transport networks in early 2026, exacerbating civilian hardships during freezing temperatures and complicating humanitarian access.

