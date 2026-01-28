Russian Strikes In Ukraine Kill 12, Target Passenger Train

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the incident as "purely terrorism," stating on Telegram that "in any country, a drone strike on a civilian train would be considered in exactly the same way – purely as terrorism. There is not and cannot be any military purpose in this." He called for intensified global pressure on Moscow to protect civilian lives. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba described the three-drone attack as a "direct act of Russian terror," while Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukraine's national railway) chief Oleksandr Pertsovskyi praised rescue teams and passengers for aiding evacuation, affirming that rail services would continue despite the risks.