Lockdown Rumours 'Completely False': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Fears of lockdown being imposed surfaced recently as the US-Israel war against Iran and the unrest in West Asia continue to impact gas supply and oil shortage across the country, affecting different sectors to a large extent. PM Modi in a Parliament speech drew a parallel between the situation at the moment and COVID-19 addressing the need to remain united and prepared. However, the remark had triggered panic among people. “Just as India faced the COVID challenge with unity, this crisis must also be faced together. We now have to be ready once again. We have to face each challenge with patience," the PM had said.