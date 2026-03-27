Lockdown Rumours 'Completely False': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Summary of this article
Rumours of a lockdown in India were refuted by Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
PM Modi's remark on the necessity of COVID-like preparedness had triggered panic among people.
Puri assured uninterrupted availability of fuel and critical supplies across the country.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri took to X to debunk rumours surrounding the imposition of a lockdown in response to the LPG crisis.
"Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful," he wrote on X.
Fears of lockdown being imposed surfaced recently as the US-Israel war against Iran and the unrest in West Asia continue to impact gas supply and oil shortage across the country, affecting different sectors to a large extent. PM Modi in a Parliament speech drew a parallel between the situation at the moment and COVID-19 addressing the need to remain united and prepared. However, the remark had triggered panic among people. “Just as India faced the COVID challenge with unity, this crisis must also be faced together. We now have to be ready once again. We have to face each challenge with patience," the PM had said.
On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed apprehensions of possible lockdown in the country.
Writing about the global situation, he further stated that the government has been close "monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis."
Thanking the Prime Minister for steering the ship, Puri assured that necessary steps are being taken to "ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner."