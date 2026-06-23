How India May Benefit from US' 60-Day Iran Oil Sanctions Waiver

The US has granted a 60-day waiver allowing limited production, sale and delivery of Iranian oil until August 21
Increased Iranian oil supply could help lower global crude prices, benefiting India by reducing its oil import bill and inflation
While direct Indian imports from Iran remain unlikely for now, the move could improve India's energy security and future supply options
The United States' decision to grant a 60-day sanctions waiver allowing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil has opened a fresh chapter in global energy diplomacy and could offer indirect economic benefits to India, one of the world's largest crude importers.
The waiver follows negotiations held in Switzerland between a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and an Iranian team headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The temporary licence, valid until August 21, permits limited Iranian oil-related activities.
For India, which imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, any move that increases global oil supply is closely watched because of its impact on fuel prices, inflation and the country's import bill.
What Does The Waiver Allow?
The US licence authorises the production, transportation, delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil for a period of 60 days, providing a temporary opening for Iranian oil to reach international markets.
The decision emerged from diplomatic talks aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia and creating space for broader negotiations on regional security and nuclear issues. Energy markets reacted cautiously, with traders assessing whether additional Iranian barrels would meaningfully affect global supply.
The waiver is scheduled to remain in effect through August 21, after which Washington will decide whether to extend, modify or terminate the arrangement.
Why Iranian Oil Matters To India
Iran was once among India's top crude suppliers. Before US sanctions tightened in 2018, Indian refiners regularly purchased Iranian crude because of its competitive pricing, favourable payment arrangements and relatively low freight costs.
At one point, Iran accounted for more than a tenth of India's crude imports. The sanctions forced Indian refiners to halt purchases and seek alternatives from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia and the United States.
Although Indian companies are unlikely to rush back into direct purchases under a limited waiver, the prospect of additional Iranian oil entering the market could still benefit India indirectly.
How Could India Gain Financially?
The biggest advantage for India would likely come through softer global oil prices. Increased availability of crude generally reduces fears of supply shortages and eases upward pressure on prices.
Even a modest decline in international crude prices can significantly reduce India's annual import expenditure. Lower energy costs can also help contain inflation, support economic growth and reduce pressure on the rupee.
Cheaper crude would be particularly important at a time when governments worldwide are grappling with economic uncertainty and volatile commodity markets.
Can India Resume Direct Imports?
A large-scale resumption of Iranian oil imports remains unlikely under the current arrangement. Indian refiners typically avoid transactions that could expose them to legal or financial risks linked to US sanctions.
However, the waiver may revive discussions between energy companies and policymakers about future trade possibilities should broader sanctions relief emerge from ongoing diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.
Iran has repeatedly indicated its willingness to restore energy ties with India and regain its former position in the Indian market.
What Does It Mean For India's Energy Strategy?
The development reinforces India's long-standing strategy of diversifying energy sources while maintaining flexibility in procurement.
If Iranian oil contributes to greater global supply over the next two months, India could benefit through lower prices, stronger bargaining power with suppliers and improved energy security. While the waiver is temporary, it demonstrates how diplomatic breakthroughs far from New Delhi can have significant consequences for India's economy and energy planning.