Nepal PM Shah RSP Chief Lamichhane To Address Partys First General Convention

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Party chief Lamichhane will present a political paper in the general convention

Nepal election Political paper Balendra Shah
Nepal PM Shah RSP Chief Lamichhane To Address Partys First General Convention Photo: PTI

Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which swept to power in the March 5 general election, is gearing up for its first general convention to be held in Chitwan district, 160 km south of Kathmandu.

Preparations have reached the final stage for RSP’s first general convention from June 21-23, said Samiksha Baskota, central committee member of the party.

Around 3,000 representatives from all 77 districts of the country are participating in the general convention.

The convention will decide the future course of action and formally define the party’s political ideology. It will also elect a new leadership.

The RSP, formed just four years ago, has around 500,000 active members across the country, Baskokta said.

Party president Rabi Lamichhane and Prime Minister Balendra Shah will address the inaugural session of the party on Sunday, according to Baskokta.

Senior leaders of major political parties, including Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, Nepali Communist Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party have been invited as guests during the inauguration of the convention, said party sources.

Party chief Lamichhane will present a political paper in the general convention and the party will hold a discussion on it during the closed-door session before formally endorsing it.

Lamichhane is likely to get unanimously elected party president during the first general convention, according to party insiders.

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However, an election will be held for other office bearers, including vice presidents, general secretaries, treasurers and central executive members.

The RSP, with former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' as its prime ministerial candidate, had bagged 182 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives (HoR). 

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