PM Modi Meets RSP Chief Rabi Lamichhane in New Delhi

PM Modi met RSP chairman Rabi Lamichhane in New Delhi.
Both sides emphasised strengthening India-Nepal relations.
The visit comes amid tensions over longstanding territorial disputes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). The meeting reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening ties with its Himalayan neighbour.
During the meeting in New Delhi, Modi said India looks forward to working closely with Nepal's new political leadership to strengthen bilateral relations. The Prime Minister also described Nepal as a priority partner under India's Neighbourhood First Policy.
In a post on X, Modi said he was delighted to meet Lamichhane and looked forward to further elevating the special and multifaceted relationship with Nepal. He also emphasised a shared vision for a "prosperous future" between the two countries.
The visit comes at a time when India-Nepal ties are facing strain due to territorial disputes under Nepal's new Prime Minister, Balen Shah.
Lamichhane met BJP president Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders in what was described as a party-to-party outreach initiative. However, the visit is likely to carry significant strategic value for both sides.
At a time when Shah has remained relatively inaccessible to foreign dignitaries and visitors, establishing a direct line of communication with the RSP could prove valuable for India-Nepal relations.
Why Are India-Nepal Ties Strained?
Recent tensions in India-Nepal ties stem from the dispute over Kalapani, Lipulekh Pass and Limpiyadhura, a sensitive region claimed by both countries.
With the rise of Shah and the nationalist positions adopted by the RSP, many observers viewed these developments as unsurprising. The newly elected Nepal Prime Minister has often taken a firm stance on issues related to border encroachments and territorial disputes.
However, in his first address to Parliament, Shah adopted a notably softer tone.
"I came to know that not only has India encroached on Nepal's land, but Nepal has also encroached on India's land in multiple places," he said.
Lamichhane's visit signals that the ruling RSP does not wish to pursue an open confrontation with India and is keen to establish both formal and informal channels of communication.