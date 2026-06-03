PM Modi Meets RSP Chief Rabi Lamichhane in New Delhi

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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During the meeting in New Delhi, Modi said India looks forward to working closely with Nepal's new political leadership to strengthen bilateral relations

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PM Modi Meets RSP Chief Rabi Lamichhane in New Delhi | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi met RSP chairman Rabi Lamichhane in New Delhi.

  • Both sides emphasised strengthening India-Nepal relations.

  • The visit comes amid tensions over longstanding territorial disputes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). The meeting reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening ties with its Himalayan neighbour.

During the meeting in New Delhi, Modi said India looks forward to working closely with Nepal's new political leadership to strengthen bilateral relations. The Prime Minister also described Nepal as a priority partner under India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

In a post on X, Modi said he was delighted to meet Lamichhane and looked forward to further elevating the special and multifaceted relationship with Nepal. He also emphasised a shared vision for a "prosperous future" between the two countries.

Newly appointed Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, during his swearing-in ceremony, at the President’s residence, in Kathmandu, Nepal. - | Photo: PTI
Nepal Has Also Encroached Upon Indian Territory, Says PM Balendra Shah

By Outlook News Desk

RSP Chief in India

Lamichhane is leading an RSP delegation on a visit to India that began on Monday. The Nepali leader was welcomed at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday in a reception that reflected the significance attached to the visit.

The visit comes at a time when India-Nepal ties are facing strain due to territorial disputes under Nepal's new Prime Minister, Balen Shah.

Lamichhane met BJP president Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders in what was described as a party-to-party outreach initiative. However, the visit is likely to carry significant strategic value for both sides.

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At a time when Shah has remained relatively inaccessible to foreign dignitaries and visitors, establishing a direct line of communication with the RSP could prove valuable for India-Nepal relations.

Nepal Ruling Party Delegation Led By Rabi Lamichhane To Visit BJP Headquarters In Delhi - Photo: AP
Nepal Ruling Party Delegation Led By Rabi Lamichhane To Visit BJP Headquarters In Delhi

By Outlook News Desk

Why Are India-Nepal Ties Strained?

Recent tensions in India-Nepal ties stem from the dispute over Kalapani, Lipulekh Pass and Limpiyadhura, a sensitive region claimed by both countries.

With the rise of Shah and the nationalist positions adopted by the RSP, many observers viewed these developments as unsurprising. The newly elected Nepal Prime Minister has often taken a firm stance on issues related to border encroachments and territorial disputes.

However, in his first address to Parliament, Shah adopted a notably softer tone.

"I came to know that not only has India encroached on Nepal's land, but Nepal has also encroached on India's land in multiple places," he said.

Lamichhane's visit signals that the ruling RSP does not wish to pursue an open confrontation with India and is keen to establish both formal and informal channels of communication.

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