Governor Arlekar Hails 'New Era' As Tamil Nadu Assembly Sees Disruption-Free Address After Three Years

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the Assembly address was delivered without disruption for the first time in nearly three years.
The session also marked the first time the National Anthem was played at both the beginning and end of the Governor's address.
The development comes under the newly elected TVK government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, ending years of friction between the Governor's office and the previous DMK government.
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday described the smooth conduct of his address to the state Assembly as the beginning of a "new era", expressing satisfaction that it was delivered without disruption for the first time in nearly three years.
The address marked the opening of the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly under the newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
"It brings immense satisfaction that, after a hiatus of three years, the Governor's address was read in its entirety within the House without any disruption today," Arlekar said in a post on X.
National Anthem Played At Beginning And End
Arlekar also highlighted that the National Anthem was rendered both at the start and conclusion of the Assembly session for the first time.
The proceedings began with the traditional rendition of Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, followed by the National Anthem before the Governor's address. The National Anthem was played again after the conclusion of his nearly 37-minute speech.
The Governor said the development reflected the aspirations of the people for a harmonious relationship between the state government and Raj Bhavan.
"It is no exaggeration to say that this historic event stands as a testament to upholding the dignity of democracy and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu who desire a harmonious relationship between the State Government and the Governor's office," he said.
Contrast With Previous DMK Government
Arlekar's remarks come after years of repeated confrontations between the previous DMK government and former Governor R. N. Ravi.
In 2024, Ravi declined to read portions of the Governor's address prepared by the then DMK government and walked out of the Assembly. In 2025, he refused to deliver the address, citing the absence of the National Anthem at the start of the session. In 2026, he again exited the House, alleging the official speech contained misleading claims and that his microphone had been switched off.
The then Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had criticised Ravi's conduct and demanded his recall.
Governor Quotes Annadurai
During his address, Arlekar quoted former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai, saying that "people are the true masters of the nation."
He said the people of Tamil Nadu had elected the new government "by overcoming money power, muscle power and the power of authority" and added that it was now the government's responsibility to fulfil their expectations.
The Tamil version of the Governor's speech was read by Assembly Speaker J. C. D. Prabhakar. After completing his address, Arlekar greeted Chief Minister Vijay, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and other members before leaving the House.