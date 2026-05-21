Vijay Expands Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Congress Returns To Power After 59 Years

On Thursday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay added 23 more lawmakers to his Cabinet, two of whom were from the Congress. This was the grand old party's return to power in Tamil Nadu after nearly 60 years.



Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the minister-designates during the swearing-in event at the Lok Bhavan. Srinath, S Kamali, C Vijayalakshmi, and R. V. Ranjithkumar were among the TVK MLAs who were first sworn in as ministers.



P Viswanathan, who won from the Melur segment, and S Rajesh Kumar, who represented Killiyoor, were sworn in as ministers by the Congress party.