TN Cadres Have Been Striving For Power Loyally For 59 Years; Cabinet Inclusion Gift to Them: Cong

The inclusion of Congress in the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet is a gift to party cadres who have been loyally working for the last 59 years, AICC in charge of TN and Puducherry Girish Chodankar said on Thursday.
He termed it a "turning point" in the political history of Tamil Nadu.
He made the comments before the swearing in ceremony of new ministers.
"The Congress cadres have been striving for power for the last 59 years and have been working for it with loyalty and dedication. Now, they have got it," Chodankar told PTI Videos.
The state is set to witness its first coalition government since 1952, marking the return of the Congress party to the state Cabinet after nearly six decades.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore said usually the grand old party shares power when in coalition. "This has been the case state after state. Tamil Nadu is the only state where we worked for others' victory but had to sit outside when the elections are over," the Virudhunagar MP said.
According to him, power is always helpful to regain lost ground.
"This will be a strong momentum to push the case for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister in the upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections. We are confident that we will win all 40 seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Tagore added.
The political breakthrough follows the recent Assembly elections where the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, emerged as the leading force.
Senior Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy also said a share in power signifies respect and self-respect for the hard work put in by Congress cadres.
"Since 1952, Tamil Nadu has not seen a coalition government. Our party workers, district presidents, and leaders had a persistent demand for a share in power and governance. A share in power signifies respect and self-respect for the hard work put in by our cadres," Chakravarty, president of All India Professionals Congress, said, adding that the development has infused new energy and enthusiasm into the party rank and file.
The swearing-in ceremony coincides with the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, said TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai.
Congress leaders and ministers-designate visited the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur early in the morning to pay their respects before heading to the Raj Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony, he added.
Reflecting on the election outcomes, Chakravarthy noted that while TVK put up an unprecedented performance by securing a near-majority on its own, future political trends will firmly belong to coalitions. "In the future, any alliance that wins will have to accommodate a coalition government," he stated.
Meanwhile, Kiliyoor Congress MLA S Rajesh Kumar, who was sworn in as a minister in the TVK-led cabinet, earlier stated that fulfilling the aspirations of the grassroots party workers remains his top priority.
"After nearly 60 years, the deepest wish of our grassroots workers is being fulfilled, and that too on the solemn occasion of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary," Kumar said, crediting Congress Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for facilitating this historic transition.
Outlining his governance priorities, Kumar emphasised addressing basic public amenities and tackling the pressing issue of youth unemployment.
"Our primary focus will be on basic issues like drinking water, roads, and healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, my home district ranks second in Tamil Nadu in terms of literacy and education, yet local youth are forced to migrate to other districts or states in search of livelihood. To reverse this trend, we plan to establish Tidel Parks and technology hubs locally to generate employment opportunities right at their doorstep," Kumar added.