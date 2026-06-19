Kerala Yoga Day Row: CM Satheesan’s Congress Govt Warns Governor Arlekar Over Overreach

The Chief Minister’s Office detailed the communication in an official statement, “The Chief Secretary has also sent a letter to Lok Bhavan, recording the government’s dissatisfaction over holding such a meeting. Meetings and review sessions involving government officials fall within the executive responsibilities of the government. The Chief Secretary’s letter to Lok Bhavan had urged that caution should be exercised to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future,” the CMO said in a statement.