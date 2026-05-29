Karnataka government formation LIVE: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation as Karnataka CM

As Governor Arlekar concluded his address and departed the House, he left behind a legislative floor buzzing with anticipation. The grand promises of structural overhauls—spanning a state-wide anti-drug mission in the upcoming academic year to a comprehensive overhaul of SC Development ITIs—now await the true test of governance. The assembly schedule has set June 1 to June 3 for the discussion on the motion of thanks. For Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, those three days will be the first trial by fire to see if this vision of Puthuyuga Keralam can win over a sceptical opposition and, more importantly, a waiting public.