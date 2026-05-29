Karnataka government formation LIVE: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation as Karnataka CM

As the opening notes of Vande Mataram faded into the national anthem, the 16th Assembly commenced not just a new session, but what the current dispensation is boldly calling the era of Puthuyuga Keralam (New-Age Kerala).
In a move that signals either refreshing transparency or a calculated political manoeuvre, Governor Arlekar proposed a comprehensive "White Paper" on Kerala’s fiscal health.
Championed by a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, the White Paper is being framed as the cornerstone of a "transparent and responsible recovery strategy."
The air inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Friday morning carried the unmistakable, high-stakes tension of a political changing of the guard. As the opening notes of Vande Mataram faded into the national anthem, the 16th Assembly commenced not just a new session, but what the current dispensation is boldly calling the era of Puthuyuga Keralam (New-Age Kerala). Delivering the foundational vision was Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, whose policy address laid out an ambitious, multi-pronged roadmap for a state balancing heavy fiscal anxieties with progressive social ideals.
At the heart of the address was a stark acknowledgment of the state's economic reality. In a move that signals either refreshing transparency or a calculated political manoeuvre, Governor Arlekar proposed a comprehensive "White Paper" on Kerala’s fiscal health. Championed by a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, the White Paper is being framed as the cornerstone of a "transparent and responsible recovery strategy." For a state frequently locked in debates over its debt margins and welfare spending, this document promises a sobering, unfiltered look into the treasury—an attempt to establish financial discipline and rebuild public trust, particularly in the state's recently rattled cooperative institutions.
Yet, even as the government prepares to tighten its fiscal belt, it refused to retreat from its signature welfare politics. In fact, it doubled down. The address announced an increase in welfare pensions to ₹3,000 per month and introduced the Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme, promising an impressive ₹25 lakh of free health coverage for every family. By naming the mega-health initiative after the late, revered Congress stalwart, the Satheesan-led government subtly seeks a unifying public resonance, anchoring its governance in the legacy of a leader who was legendary for his mass public connect.
Where the policy address truly pivoted into uncharted, progressive territory was in its micro-policies targeting everyday human dignity. In a landmark move for school education, the government announced plans to implement up to three days of menstrual leave for school students each month, alongside six months of maternity leave for women in the unorganised sector. The state’s vision for resource management also saw a futuristic upgrade with a proposed integrated water policy introducing "water credits." From transforming cities into "elderly-friendly" zones to modernising grassroots sports infrastructure into elite training hubs, the address read like a conscious effort to touch every demographic.
However, the path forward will require navigating deep-rooted friction points. The speech touched upon the escalating crisis of human-wildlife conflict along Kerala's forest fringes, promising a scientific estimation of wildlife populations and a clear demarcation of agricultural and forest boundaries to protect farmers. On the urban and digital front, plans were laid out to revitalise the Kerala IT Mission by absorbing the state's AI and semiconductor ambitions, while simultaneously rolling out a unified portal for migrant worker registration.
As Governor Arlekar concluded his address and departed the House, he left behind a legislative floor buzzing with anticipation. The grand promises of structural overhauls—spanning a state-wide anti-drug mission in the upcoming academic year to a comprehensive overhaul of SC Development ITIs—now await the true test of governance. The assembly schedule has set June 1 to June 3 for the discussion on the motion of thanks. For Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, those three days will be the first trial by fire to see if this vision of Puthuyuga Keralam can win over a sceptical opposition and, more importantly, a waiting public.