‘My Mother Is Ex-IAS Officer’: Man Attacks Girlfriend With Brick In Kanpur

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The Victim told Police that the accused had been pressuring her to marry him and turned violent after she refused

Man Attacks Girlfriend in Kanpur
Man Attacks Girlfriend With Brick In Kanpur Photo: Image - Social Media
Summary of this article

  • An IIT Kanpur employee was allegedly attacked with a brick by her boyfriend in Bithoor.

  • Police said the accused assaulted her after she refused to marry him.

  • Locals overpowered the accused and handed him to police; the woman is under treatment.

A 38-year-old man allegedly dragged her girlfriend out of the car and attacked her with a brick following an argument in Bithoor on Saturday evening, police said.

The accused has been identified as Devashish Nigam, a resident of Swaroop Nagar and reportedly the son of a retired IAS officer.

According to police, Devashish had called the woman to the IIT-Kanpur main gate and picked her up in his Honda Amaze. The two were travelling towards Brahmavart Ghat in Bithoor when an argument broke out inside the car.

Police said the dispute escalated near Mandhana, close to Model Dairy on the railway service lane, where Devashish allegedly stopped the vehicle, picked up a brick from the roadside and attacked the woman. The woman reportedly tried to protect herself by locking the car from inside, but the accused allegedly smashed the vehicle with the brick before opening the door and dragging her out.

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He then allegedly struck her repeatedly on the head and face with the brick and continued to assault her with kicks and punches, leaving her bleeding and seriously injured, police said.

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Hearing her screams, local residents rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The woman was admitted to Rama Medical College for treatment. According to police, she told them that Devashish had been pressuring her to marry him and turned violent after she refused.

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Police said that when personnel reached the spot, the accused allegedly threatened them and claimed, “My mother is a retired IAS officer.”

DCP (West) SM Qasim Abidi said a case was being registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

“Investigation is underway and all aspects are being examined,” the DCP said.

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