Indian National Arrested in Nepal with Huge Cache of Narcotic Drugs

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PTI
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A 32-year-old Indian national was arrested along with a huge cache of narcotic drugs, from Nepal's Parsa district

Indian National Arrested with narcotic drugs
Indian National Arrested in Nepal with Huge Cache of Narcotic Drugs Photo: PTI

A 32-year-old Indian national was arrested from Nepal's Parsa district on Monday along with a huge cache of narcotic drugs, police said.

Guddu Verma was arrested from Jagannathpur Rural Municipality in the district. He is a resident of India and was carrying 102 kg and 638 grams of marijuana in his car, police said.

He was heading towards India from Jagannathpur - 2 when he was arrested by the police. He was carrying 10 packets of narcotic drugs weighing more than 102 kg.

The police arrested Verma and seized the marijuana along with his car. A legal action has been initiated.

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