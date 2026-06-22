Keir Starmer Resigns As UK PM Sets Out Timetable For New Leader

Andy Burnham, who returns to the House of Commons after winning a crucial by-election last week, is seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace him at 10 Downing Street. “The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," said an emotional Starmer, in his address from the steps of Downing Street. “I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said.