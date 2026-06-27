Croatia Vs Ghana LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

It's a must win game for both the teams especially Croatia for a permanent spot in the Round of 32.
Fans are excited for another spell and maybe the victim this time would be Luka Modric.
The match will be held on June 28, 2:30 am (IST) at the Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, USA.
Croatia head into their decisive Group L clash knowing there is no room for error. After losing 4-2 to England in their opener, they bounced back with a vital win over Panama to move to three points. Another victory against Ghana could be enough to send them into the Round of 32, but anything less would leave their fate hanging by a thread.
Ghana, meanwhile, sit on four points after edging Panama 1-0 and then producing a disciplined 0-0 draw against England. That match became one of the biggest talking points of the tournament after Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam claimed he had cast a spell on Harry Kane before kick-off. While there is no evidence to support the claim, Kane's unusually quiet display and England's failure to score only fueled the conversation.
Ghana will now hope their football, not the folklore does the talking as they aim to book a place in the knockout stages.
Croatia Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Croatia and Ghana have no official head-to-head history in major tournaments like the World Cup . They are facing each other for the first time on the international stage during the FIFA World Cup Group L stage.
Croatia Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
The predicted score for the Croatia vs. Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match is a low-scoring 1-0 victory for Croatia or a 0-0 draw. With Ghana needing only a draw to guarantee advancement and Croatia highly motivated to win to control their own destiny, pundits expect a tense, tightly-contested game
Croatia Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Philadelphia, USA
Stadium: Philadelphia Stadium
Date: Sunday, June 28
Kick-off Time: 28/06/2026 – 2:30 am (IST)
Croatia Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Croatia Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Croatia Predicted XIs:
Livaković (GK); Šutalo, Vušković, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modrić, Kovačić, Perišić; P. Sučić, Baturina; Musa.
Ghana Predicted XIs:
B. Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey; Fatawu, Sulemana, Semenyo; J. Ayew