England Vs Ghana LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Group L fixture between England and Ghana

England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
England head coach Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to his players during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • England and Ghana will face in the crucial Group L encounter.

  • The three lions have a strong foundation of players and will look forward to continue their winning streak.

  • The match will be held at the Boston Stadium, on June 34, 1:30 am (IST).

England and Ghana lock horns in a fascinating Group L Matchday 2 encounter, with both sides entering the fixture on the back of winning starts to their World Cup campaigns.

While England arrive as favourites after an emphatic attacking display against Croatia, Ghana will be eager to prove they can compete with one of the tournament's strongest contenders.

The Three Lions kicked off their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia, showcasing the attacking quality that has made them one of the teams to watch in the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel's side looked fluid going forward, creating chances at will and sending an early statement to the rest of Group L. Another win would put England on the verge of sealing qualification for the Round of 32.

Ghana, meanwhile, secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama to collect three valuable points in their opening fixture. The Black Stars may not have enjoyed the same attacking fireworks as England, but their disciplined defensive display and ability to grind out results highlighted the resilience that has often defined Ghana on the world stage.

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France's Kylian Mbappe (10) shoots and scores their second goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi (3) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi (3) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
England footballers pose ahead of International Friendly against New Zealand at Florida. - England/X

With both teams sitting on three points, the stakes are significant. England will be looking to maintain their momentum and secure early qualification, while Ghana know a positive result could dramatically strengthen their own knockout-stage ambitions.

The Black Stars are expected to provide a much sterner test than Croatia did defensively, making this a contest that could be decided by fine margins despite England's superior firepower on paper.

England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

Total Matches: 1
England Wins: 0
Ghana Wins: 0
Draws: 1

England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

England is heavily favored to defeat Ghana in their Group L World Cup fixture. Analysts expect the Three Lions to dominate possession and utilize their attacking firepower for a comfortable victory, with the most commonly predicted scoreline being 3-0 to England.

England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

  • Stadium: Boston Stadium

  • Date: Wednesday, June 24

  • Kick-off Time: 24/06/2026 – 1:30 am (IST)

England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

England Predicted XIs:

Pickford (GK); James, Stones, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Ghana Predicted XIs:

B. Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey; Fatawu, Sulemana, Semenyo; J. Ayew

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