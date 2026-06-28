Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Qualification Race Intensifies Ahead Of Final Group Matchday

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group L is set for a heart-stopping simultaneous finale as England's "Three Lions" battle Panama's "Los Canaleros" at the New York New Jersey Stadium, while Ghana simultaneously challenge Croatia over in Atlanta. The permutations are razor-thin going into this finale. England, currently top of the table with four points, only need a draw to qualify as group winners for the Round of 32. For Thomas Tuchel's side, a win is the clear path to secure first place and a more favorable seeding in the knockout stages. Conversely, Panama are playing for pride after their elimination, hoping to spoil England's rhythm and secure their first points of the tournament in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 appearance. This fixture evokes memories of their 2018 encounter, but Panama arrives with a much more disciplined tactical setup under Thomas Christiansen, having conceded only narrow 1-0 defeats in both previous group matches. England will rely on the clinical finishing of captain Harry Kane and the creative spark of Declan Rice to break down a resilient Panamanian block, while Panama will look to captain Anibal Godoy to anchor their midfield and orchestrate a historic upset. With Ghana and Croatia breathing down England's necks in the standings, a single goal in either venue will instantly rewrite the qualification scenarios for all teams involved. Follow PAN vs ENG live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jun 2026, 02:09:13 am IST Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group L Scenario In Group L of the FIFA World Cup 2026, England and Ghana enter the final matchday level on four points, followed by Croatia with three points, while Panama has been eliminated from contention. England will guarantee advancement with a win or draw against Panama, and they will likely secure the top spot with a victory, depending on the goal-difference tiebreakers relative to Ghana. Ghana also controls their own destiny, as a win or draw against Croatia would see them through to the Round of 32, with a victory potentially earning them first place if England fails to win. For Croatia, the path is straightforward: a win against Ghana guarantees progression, while a draw would leave them with four points and a -1 goal difference, putting their qualification for the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams in the hands of other groups' results.

28 Jun 2026, 01:51:00 am IST Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head England and Panama have faced each other only once in their history, a group stage match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In the 2018 match, England dominated with a 6–1 victory, featuring a hat-trick from Harry Kane and a brace from John Stones. Panama’s Felipe Baloy scored the nation's first-ever World Cup goal as a consolation in the 78th minute.

28 Jun 2026, 01:29:46 am IST Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

28 Jun 2026, 01:13:46 am IST Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group L) Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM EDT on June 27, 2026 (2:30 AM IST on June 28, 2026) Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States Referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim