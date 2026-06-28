Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Qualification Race Intensifies Ahead Of Final Group Matchday

Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group L Scenario
In Group L of the FIFA World Cup 2026, England and Ghana enter the final matchday level on four points, followed by Croatia with three points, while Panama has been eliminated from contention. England will guarantee advancement with a win or draw against Panama, and they will likely secure the top spot with a victory, depending on the goal-difference tiebreakers relative to Ghana. Ghana also controls their own destiny, as a win or draw against Croatia would see them through to the Round of 32, with a victory potentially earning them first place if England fails to win. For Croatia, the path is straightforward: a win against Ghana guarantees progression, while a draw would leave them with four points and a -1 goal difference, putting their qualification for the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams in the hands of other groups' results.
Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
England and Panama have faced each other only once in their history, a group stage match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In the 2018 match, England dominated with a 6–1 victory, featuring a hat-trick from Harry Kane and a brace from John Stones.
Panama’s Felipe Baloy scored the nation's first-ever World Cup goal as a consolation in the 78th minute.
Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Group Stage (Group L)
Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM EDT on June 27, 2026 (2:30 AM IST on June 28, 2026)
Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States
Referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim
Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Panama and England face-off in the Group L decider. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from New York New Jersey Stadium .