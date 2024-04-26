Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding: Mama Govinda, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, And Others Attend

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan got married in a beautiful ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday. The wedding was a star-studded event as several celebs attended it. While most guests and dulha were seen in white attires, the bride made a unique entry in a box-shaped cage with her entourage. However, unlike the others, Arti Singh revealed her look in bright pink attire.
The highlight of the evening was actor Govinda, who burying all the animosity between him and Krushna’s family, attended Arti and Dipak’s wedding and give his blessings to the newlyweds. He was seen dressed in black suit.
Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek, along with his wife, Kashmera Shah, made for a stunning pair as they twinned in white outfits. While Kashmera opted for a white custom drape saree with diamond and emerald jewellery, Krushna looked dapper in white traditional suit with a safa. The couple’s sons twinned in colourful embroidered suits.
While speaking to the media at the wedding, Krushna said, “Finally the day is here. It is a very emotional moment for the family. Aaj Arti ki vidaai bhi hogi. We are happy and emotional.” Kashmera added, “I have known Arti since I have known Krushna and it’s been 18 years. It feels like bachha bada hogaya. It’s a very emotional moment for us.” Their sons too expressed excitement saying, “Bua ki shaadi hai.”
Groom Dipak too made a dashing entry in a vintage car and on a horse.
‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Shehzada Dhami was seen in a three-piece white dhoti, kurta and jacket set. He said, “It’s my best friend’s wedding. Had been busy with the wedding preparations.” Priyanka Chahar Ch0udhary, Ankit Gupta and Mahira Sharma were seen as well at the wedding apart from Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover too were part of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding. Arti and Karan are known to share a close bond. While Karan looked dashing in a white suit, Bipasha wore a stunning pink outfit. Bipasha’s mother also joined them.
Last but not the least, Arbaaz Khan attended the wedding of Arti and Dipak, and added his charm to the event.