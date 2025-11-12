Govinda Discharged From Hospital; Assures He Is 'Fine'

Govinda said he overworked and got fatigued. The actor also said that yoga and pranayama are really good than heavy workouts.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Govinda
Govinda discharged from hospital Photo: Instagram/Govinda
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Govinda walked out of the hospital with a smile on his face

  • He greeted the media and shared that he fainted due to excessive physical activity

  • The actor assured everyone that he is fine now

Actor-politician Govinda has been discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he was admitted due to fatigue. He was rushed to the hospital after he lost consciousness on Tuesday night. His friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal informed that Govinda fainted at his home due to disorientation.

Govinda discharged from hospital

A video has surfaced online where Govinda can be seen walking out of the hospital. He looked healthy and greeted the paps with a smile.

When the paps asked him about his health, the 61-year-old actor said, "Achha hun. Zyaada hardwork kar liya aur fatigue ho gaya. Yog pranayama achha hai. Heavy exercise karte hain, thoda tough hai. Main try kar raha hun personality zyaada achhi ho jaye parantu mujhe lagta hai yog pranayama kare wahi achha hai (I’m fine. I just overworked myself and got fatigued. Yoga and pranayama are really good. Heavy workouts can be a little tough. I was trying to improve my personality, but I think it’s better to stick to yoga and pranayama)."

Earlier, Bindal informed the media that the actor experienced weakness and disorientation. "He felt dizzy in the evening and later fainted. His family doctor prescribed medicine, but around midnight he again felt uneasy and short of breath, so he was taken to CritiCare Hospital," he said.

Before the discharge, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told news agency IANS, "He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon."

Published At:
