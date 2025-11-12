Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

Govinda has been admitted to hospital after losing consciousness on Tuesday late night
He is currently undergoing observation at CritiCare hospital in suburban Juhu
The actor fainted at his residence due to disorientation
Actor Govinda was rushed to hospital after falling unconscious, a day after he visited ailing Dharmendra at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
The 61-year-old actor has been admitted to the CritiCare Hospital in suburban Juhu after he lost consciousness on Tuesday night. He fainted late night at his residence due to disorientation, his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal informed NDTV.
Govinda hospitalised
"He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am," Bindal confirmed it to the portal.
"He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports," he added.
Bindal did not reveal much about Govinda's condition but told PTI that the actor is currently under "observation."
In October 2024, Govinda sustained an accidental bullet injury at his home in Mumbai after he misfired his licensed revolver. He was immediately rushed to Criticare Hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It reportedly took an hour to extract the bullet.
His manager said that Govinda was keeping his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon and it misfired.
"I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted," Govinda told the reporters after he was discharged from the hospital.
Govinda was a popular name in the 1980s and 1990s. Apart from being a great actor, he is also a terrific dancer. Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Jodi No. 1, Albela, Raja Babu, Kill Dil, Wanted, and Partner, among others, are some of his notable works.
His last film was Rangeela Raja (2019).