Art & Entertainment

Arti Singh On Her Wedding With Beau Dipak Chauhan: Krushna Loves Him, Govinda Mama Is Coming

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan, a businessman.

Advertisement

Instagram
Actress Arti Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Arti Singh, actress and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, is looking forward to her wedding with Dipak Chauhan, a businessman based in Navi Mumbai. She is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé on April 25, 2024. Reportedly, their wedding, which would take place at ISKCON temple, will see attendance from Arti Singh’s brother and actor-comedian, Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera Shah. Not just that, her uncle, actor Govinda, too would come to give his blessings. 

Arti told Times of India.com, “Kashmera and Krushna share a very good bond with Dipak. They respect each other a lot. They love each other and they are very friendly. It’s not like brother-in-law types relationship. It’s very friendly and even with Kashmera. They are very respectful and loving with each other.”

Advertisement

She revealed that she is both jittery and excited about her wedding, and said, “We are preparing for sangeet performances. Everybody is prepared, dancing toh khoon mein hai. Everyone in the family is very excited. Kashmera had especially come down from the US for the wedding. Touchwood. They haven’t prepared like a proper stage performance or award function, it is going to be very different. My family, my mother, my friends, everyone is going to perform. It’s going to be a very emotional journey for me.”

Further sharing that Govinda will also be attending the ceremony, Arti added that the entire family will come under one roof. “They all will be there to bless me. Govinda mama, is very happy seeing me happy. It makes me very happy. I just know that he’s (Govinda) coming to give his blessings to me and I’m very happy about it. He’s was very happy. He’s my Chi Chi mama he was very happy,” she said. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arti’s sister-in-law and actress Kashmera Shah recently organised a bridal shower for her in Mumbai on Friday. Krushna was seen twinning with his sister in blue.

Arti made her wedding announcement on her 39th birthday earlier this month, and captioned it as, “Dipak ki Arti. Countdown begins. 20 days to go to our forever…”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final