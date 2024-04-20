Arti Singh, actress and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, is looking forward to her wedding with Dipak Chauhan, a businessman based in Navi Mumbai. She is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé on April 25, 2024. Reportedly, their wedding, which would take place at ISKCON temple, will see attendance from Arti Singh’s brother and actor-comedian, Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera Shah. Not just that, her uncle, actor Govinda, too would come to give his blessings.
Arti told Times of India.com, “Kashmera and Krushna share a very good bond with Dipak. They respect each other a lot. They love each other and they are very friendly. It’s not like brother-in-law types relationship. It’s very friendly and even with Kashmera. They are very respectful and loving with each other.”
She revealed that she is both jittery and excited about her wedding, and said, “We are preparing for sangeet performances. Everybody is prepared, dancing toh khoon mein hai. Everyone in the family is very excited. Kashmera had especially come down from the US for the wedding. Touchwood. They haven’t prepared like a proper stage performance or award function, it is going to be very different. My family, my mother, my friends, everyone is going to perform. It’s going to be a very emotional journey for me.”
Further sharing that Govinda will also be attending the ceremony, Arti added that the entire family will come under one roof. “They all will be there to bless me. Govinda mama, is very happy seeing me happy. It makes me very happy. I just know that he’s (Govinda) coming to give his blessings to me and I’m very happy about it. He’s was very happy. He’s my Chi Chi mama he was very happy,” she said.
Meanwhile, Arti’s sister-in-law and actress Kashmera Shah recently organised a bridal shower for her in Mumbai on Friday. Krushna was seen twinning with his sister in blue.
Arti made her wedding announcement on her 39th birthday earlier this month, and captioned it as, “Dipak ki Arti. Countdown begins. 20 days to go to our forever…”