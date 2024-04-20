She revealed that she is both jittery and excited about her wedding, and said, “We are preparing for sangeet performances. Everybody is prepared, dancing toh khoon mein hai. Everyone in the family is very excited. Kashmera had especially come down from the US for the wedding. Touchwood. They haven’t prepared like a proper stage performance or award function, it is going to be very different. My family, my mother, my friends, everyone is going to perform. It’s going to be a very emotional journey for me.”