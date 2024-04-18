Arti Singh Spotted At The Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Poses With Her Wedding Invitation Card

The actor met Chauhan through an arranged marriage setup. They were matched by private matchmakers. In an earlier interview, she said, “It’s purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn’t move forward until both our families approved of our union.”