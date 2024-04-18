Arti Singh Spotted At The Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Poses With Her Wedding Invitation Card

‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Arti Singh has been making news ever since reports of her engagement started surfacing on social media. The actor confirmed that she will be tying the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in an earlier interview. As the date of her marriage draws closer, the actor was recently spotted at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. She took to her social media to share a picture where she posed in front of the temple with her wedding invitation card.
In the viral picture, Arti Singh can be seen standing in front of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. She was seen in a red saree that she had paired with a red blouse. The saree had gold borders. She covered her head with the pallu of the saree. As she bowed before the temple, she was seen holding her wedding card which was in a red and gold theme.
The actor met Chauhan through an arranged marriage setup. They were matched by private matchmakers. In an earlier interview, she said, “It’s purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn’t move forward until both our families approved of our union.”
Ahead of her marriage, Arti Singh has been sharing updates about the upcoming festivities on her social media. Recently, she shared a picture that showed how her house has been decorated with lights ahead of her wedding. The actress appeared in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' where she portrayed the character of Vaani. She shares family ties with veteran actor Govinda and comedian Krushna Abhishek.