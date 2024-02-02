Arti Singh, best known for her role in ‘Waaris’ as Amba, is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend this year. It has been reported that the comedian and actor is currently scouting for locations for the wedding. It has also been revealed that she has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan, for more than a year now.
Arti Singh, Krushna Abhishek's Sister, To Tie The Knot In April This Year? Here's What We Know So Far
It has been reported that Krushna Abhishek's sister, Arti Singh, is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend - Dipak Chauhan - in April. Here's all that we know about it.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Arti Singh is ready to get married to her boyfriend. She is currently looking for the perfect venue for her wedding. She is eying either April or May to tie the knot. The news portal quoted a source close to Arti who revealed this information. The source said, “Arti wants to get married in the coming months. She is looking at two months, both April and May, in whichever month she will get the venue of her choice.”
The report reveals that Arti is not opting for a destination wedding. The actor is planning to host her wedding and the wedding festivities in Mumbai so that everyone can be a part of it. She is looking for an opulent hotel as the venue. She has a hotel in mind, but it depends on the availability. Arti does not want to opt for a low-key intimate wedding. She wants to go all out and have a grand wedding affair. She wants all her friends and colleagues from the industry to be a part of the wedding along with her family.
It has been reported that her uncle Govinda and brother Krushna Abhishek will be attending the wedding. The source added, “Arti will have all the functions, including a bachelorette party very close to the wedding. The Punjabi festivities of haldi, mehndi and the main pheras will all take place at one venue in the city. The wedding guest list will include everyone from her uncle-actor Govinda to Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and many other friends from the industry.”
Arti Singh has not spoken much about her boyfriend or her relationship till date.