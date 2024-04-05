Popular television actress and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Arti Singh has recently been in the news lately. The ‘Waaris’ actor has been making headlines every other day with news of her marriage floating around on social media. In a recent interview, Singh has finally broken her silence and has talked about her marriage plans. She also revealed how she met her soon-to-be husband and talked about when she is going to tie the knot.
In a recent conversation with ETimes, Arti Singh confirmed that she will be tying the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan. She revealed that it is an arranged marriage and that she had decided to marry Chauhan in November last year. She said, “It’s purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November.”
The actor also revealed that Chauhan had proposed to her at a temple in Delhi on January 1. She continued, “On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji’s temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement.”
Singh heaped praises on Chauhan and called him “a grounding force.” As reported by The Times Of India, the actress confirmed that she will tie the knot on April 25. She also mentioned that she has not thought about the honeymoon yet, but she intends to visit a temple after their marriage.
The actor was also seen in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ where she played the role of Vaani. She is related to Govinda and Krushna Abhishek.