In a recent conversation with ETimes, Arti Singh confirmed that she will be tying the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan. She revealed that it is an arranged marriage and that she had decided to marry Chauhan in November last year. She said, “It’s purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November.”