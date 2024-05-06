Art & Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Opens Up: Before Baby I Used To Sleep Straight All Hours On All Flights

Actress Bipasha Basu offered a glimpse into her experience of being on baby duty with her daughter Devi during a flight, revealing that prior to motherhood, she used to sleep straight for hours on airplanes, but now she "never" sleeps.

Instagram
Bipasha Basu with daughter Devi Photo: Instagram
Bipasha, accompanied by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and daughter Devi, had been vacationing in Mauritius.

On their return journey to India, the actress shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories.

Bipashas Story
Bipasha's Story Photo: Instagram
In one video, Bipasha can be seen saying, "Mama got a little break," before panning the camera towards Karan, who is holding little Devi on his lap.

Bipashas Story
Bipasha's Story Photo: Instagram
Captioning the clip, the actress wrote: “Before baby, I used to sleep straight all hours on all flights….. However long. Now, mamma never sleeps.”

She then posted a picture of Devi resting on her lap, with the caption: “Mamma is never off duty… from now to forever with my mishti Devi love.”

Bipashas Story
Bipasha's Story Photo: Instagram
Bipasha further shared a video of her daughter putting stickers on her father's face and captioned it: “Trying to keep her busy on this long flight. The book got full so now papa’s face and tee is her canvas. Papa is Devi’s best boy.”

Karan and Bipasha fell in love while working on the film 'Alone' in 2015. A year later, they got married. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022.

