Bhaweeka Chaudhary Took Inspiration From Jennifer Winget For Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'

Bhaweeka says her idol is the late actor Irrfan Khan. However, for her ongoing role, she drew inspiration from Jennifer Winget, who is known for 'Beyhadh' and 'Dill Mill Gayye'. "When it comes to my craft, I consider Irrfan Khan my idol. However, for the character of Lavanya, I can only envision Jennifer. She has portrayed powerful characters with a strong screen presence, making her the perfect inspiration for this role," she said. Bhaweeka has a very structured process when it comes to approaching a new role.