Who was Mona Khalil, Lebanese Conservationist Killed By Israel?

Her lifelong dedication left a profound impact on those who worked alongside her. Environmental activist and close friend Maha Joumaa told Al Jazeera, “She absolutely refused to be displaced, which was fitting for someone so determined.” Joumaa recalled conversations where Khalil would look toward the landscape near the beach and “She used to say, ‘My soul will stay here,’” and “She used to say, ‘This is where you will bury me.’”