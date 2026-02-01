Harry Potter TV Series Release Window On HBO Confirmed

Harry Potter series has locked a release window for 2027.
Production has been underway, and the cast of Harry Potter has been reportedly shooting the upcoming series in England.
Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will be seen playing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the HBO series.
Harry Potter series to release in 2027
The much-anticipated Harry Potter series will be released in early 2027. It has been confirmed by Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content.
“We’ve been saying 2027,” Bloys told Deadline in an interview. “I would say, to narrow it down to some extent, early 2027. And now you’re going to ask, does that mean January, February, March, April, that we’re not ready to say. I’ll say early 2027.”
Earlier, in an interview with the same portal. Bloys spoke about the potential premiere date for the Harry Potter series. He had said it would release “late ’26-’27” before adding, “writers are just getting started, so it’s too soon to talk about airdate.”
Harry Potter series cast
The younger cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. They have been shooting the series in the UK since the summer. The series also stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, among others.
About the Harry Potter series
The first season of the series will have eight episodes, and the makers are said to be planning for seven seasons.
Harry Potter series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod is also executive producing it and directing multiple episodes.
It has been produced by HBO in collaboration with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros Television. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films have also served as the executive producers. Hans Zimmer has boarded as the composer.