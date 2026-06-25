Are Karnataka's Guarantee Schemes Delivering Lasting Gains Or Straining State Finances?

Audit findings on the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and Karnataka's finances have reignited debate over whether welfare guarantees are delivering lasting benefits or putting pressure on long-term development spending.

Together, the reports have fuelled a political confrontation between the Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while also highlighting a broader policy question: are the state's guarantee schemes creating lasting economic benefits, or are they providing immediate relief at the cost of future public investment? Photo: PTI