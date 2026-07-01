Karnataka Begins Gruha Jyothi Verification; BJP Questions PAN, Caste Certificate Requirement

Noting that, under the pretext of re-verifying Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries, ESCOM staff visiting homes were reportedly asking people to produce their PAN cards and caste certificates, the Leader of the Opposition asked Shivakumar: "Before the elections, in your eagerness to come to power, you promised 200 units of free electricity for everyone without any conditions. Now, why are you trying to determine eligibility based on income and caste? What kind of 'guarantee' is this?" "Why is a caste certificate required to provide free electricity? To determine whether Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries are residents or voters of the state, a voter ID or Aadhaar card should be sufficient. Why, then, is information about their caste and income required," he asked.