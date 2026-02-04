Railways, Services, Punjab and Kerala qualified for the Santosh Trophy semifinal
Services will play Railways in the first semifinal
The match will take place at Silapathar Football Stadium
The final four of the Santosh Trophy 2025-26 is now confirmed. Railways, Services, Punjab and Kerala are the four teams who have entered the semifinal of the 79th National Football Championship. Dhakuakhana and Silapathar will host the two semifinal matches. Services will clash with Railways in the first semifinal at the Silapathar Football Stadium on Thursday, February 5.
Services defeated West Bengal 3-2 in penalty shootout in the quarterfinal to make into the final four. It was a closely fought encounter and nerves reflected even in the shootout. WB's Chaku Mandi missed and Karan Rai's attempt got saved. Samuel K Vanlalpeka and Shyamal Besra scored to keep things even in second attempt.
WB goalkeeper Gourab Shaw denied Wangden Tamang and with Robi Hansda scoring, it looked like the match is slipping away from Services. But Vijay Marandi and Abhishek Pawar scored to build some pressure on WB. It worked as Vijay J and Naro Hari Shrestha failed to convert. Eventually, Services came out on top.
On the other hand, Railways won 2-0 against Rajasthan in the quarterfinal to reserve their berth in the semifinal. It was a cagey game with both sides not finding enough opportunity to score, but Railways found some momentum in a late spell and utilised it to the maximum to come out with the upper hand.
Saurabh Bhanwala and Johnson Joseph Mathews scored in the 78th and 83rd minute and the two goals remained the point of difference in a game that was low-tempo affair and evenly matched for a big chunk of time.
Services vs Railways, Santosh Trophy Semi-Final: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Services vs Railways, Santosh Trophy semi-final be played?
The Services vs Railways, Santosh Trophy semi-final will kick off at the Silapathar Football Stadium in Assam on Thursday, February 05, 2026 at 1.30 pm IST.
Where will the Services vs Railways, Santosh Trophy semi-final be telecast and live streamed?
The Services vs Railways, Santosh Trophy semi-final will be streamed live on FIFA plus. Unfortunately, the match won't be telecasted live on TV channels.