Cricket

T20 World Cup Champion Hardik Pandya Receives Hero's Welcome In Vadodara - Watch

Vadodara welcomed its very own son, Hardik Pandya, with love beyond measure as the fans flooded the streets in massive numbers for an open-bus roadshow after India’s historic T20 World Cup triumph

Indias Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of South Africas Kagiso Rabada. AP Photo
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Vadodara welcomed its very own son, Hardik Pandya, with love beyond measure as the fans flooded the streets in massive numbers for an open-bus roadshow after India’s historic T20 World Cup triumph. (More Cricket News)

The all-rounder lit up the stage with both bat and ball and also played a crucial part in the finals of the tournament, picking up the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and also defending the target in the last over of the contest. 

He also picked up three-wickets in the last game and also had his crowning moment when he returned home a hero, full of cheers to a packed Wankhede Stadium just two months after he was booed by his own Mumbai Indians supporters. 

Even on Monday, July 15, in Vadodara, in a video released by the ANI, he was welcomed with massive cheers. He was also seen waving the Indian flag, accompanied by brother Krunal Pandya. 

Hardik finished the T20 World Cup with 144 runs at a brilliant strike rate of over 150 and also picked 11 wickets with the ball. 

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and their Indian team celebrated their World Cup triumph with their victory lap from Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium on an open-roof bus. 

Hardik had also shared a video on his social media platform X

“India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains! We love you so much! Celebrating with you is why we do what we do! We’re all champions! All 1.4 billion of us! Thank you Mumbai, thank you India,” he wrote. 

Hardik is expected to be back in Indian colours, when India make the trip to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and T20Is.

