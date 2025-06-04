Sports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 Final: RCB, Virat Kohli Win Maiden Title  

Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned their first-ever Indian Premier League title by beating Punjab Kings by six runs in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3). RCB finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but finally won at the Narendra Modi Stadium — thanks largely to Krunal Pandya’s sensational spell of 2-17 in four overs. Virat Kohli shed a tear as Bengaluru clinched victory to conclude the 18th season of the world's most cash-rich T20 tournament. “This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It has been 18 long years,” said Kohli, who has been associated with the franchise since the inaugural edition in 2008.

IPL Final PBKS vs RCB
IPL Final RCB vs PBKS | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

1/19
IPL Final RCB vs PBKS
IPL Final PBKS vs RCB | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, right, receives the winners trophy from Chairman of the International Cricket Council Jay Shah, left, and President of Board of Cricket Control in India Roger Binny after his team's win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

2/19
IPL Final 2025 RCB vs PBKS
IPL Final 2025 PBKS vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer receives the runner up award and prize money during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the championship.

3/19
IPL Final 2025 PBKS vs RCB
IPL Final 2025 RCB vs PBKS | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli holds the winners trophy and poses with his wife Anushka Sharma after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

4/19
Indian Premiere League Final PBKS vs RCB
Indian Premiere League Final RCB vs PBKS | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar celebrates with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

5/19
Indian Premiere League Final RCB vs PBKS
Indian Premiere League Final PBKS vs RCB | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli reacts after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

6/19
Indian Premiere League 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS
Indian Premiere League 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

7/19
IPL 2025 Final Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings
IPL 2025 Final Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera plays a shot during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

8/19
IPL 2025 Final Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL 2025 Final Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer bats during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

9/19
IPL Final Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings
IPL Final Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

10/19
IPL Final Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL Final Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

11/19
IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB Final
IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS Final | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya bats during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

12/19
IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS Final
IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB Final | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Romario Shepherd plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

13/19
IPL: PBKS vs RCB Final
IPL: RCB vs PBKS Final | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

14/19
IPL: RCB vs PBKS Final
IPL: PBKS vs RCB Final | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

15/19
Indian Premiere League 2025: PBKS vs RCB Final
Indian Premiere League 2025: RCB vs PBKS Final | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

16/19
Indian Premiere League 2025: RCB vs PBKS Final
Indian Premiere League 2025: PBKS vs RCB Final | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

17/19
Indian Premiere League: PBKS vs RCB Final
Indian Premiere League: RCB vs PBKS Final | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Mayank Agarwal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

18/19
Indian Premiere League: RCB vs PBKS Final
Indian Premiere League: PBKS vs RCB Final | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, centre, waves prior to the start of the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

19/19
Indian Premiere League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings
Indian Premiere League: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Indian singer Shankar Mahadevan performs before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

