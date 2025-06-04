Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, right, receives the winners trophy from Chairman of the International Cricket Council Jay Shah, left, and President of Board of Cricket Control in India Roger Binny after his team's win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer receives the runner up award and prize money during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the championship.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli holds the winners trophy and poses with his wife Anushka Sharma after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar celebrates with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli reacts after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera plays a shot during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer bats during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya bats during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Romario Shepherd plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Mayank Agarwal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, centre, waves prior to the start of the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Indian singer Shankar Mahadevan performs before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.