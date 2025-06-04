Sports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 Final: RCB, Virat Kohli Win Maiden Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned their first-ever Indian Premier League title by beating Punjab Kings by six runs in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3). RCB finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but finally won at the Narendra Modi Stadium — thanks largely to Krunal Pandya’s sensational spell of 2-17 in four overs. Virat Kohli shed a tear as Bengaluru clinched victory to conclude the 18th season of the world's most cash-rich T20 tournament. “This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It has been 18 long years,” said Kohli, who has been associated with the franchise since the inaugural edition in 2008.