United have already signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo
Benjamin Sesko joins in from RB Leipzig
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal reportedly worth up to £74m (€85.4m).
Sesko was said to have brought interest from Arsenal – who opted to bring in Viktor Gyokeres – and Newcastle United, but has penned a five-year deal with Ruben Amorim's side.
The Slovenia forward adds significant firepower to a United frontline that has already been bolstered by the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford respectively.
"The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future," Sesko said after his arrival, subject to international clearance, was announced on Saturday.
"When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.
"From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.
"I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together."
The 22-year-old scored 21 goals and registered six assists for Leipzig during the last campaign.
Former RB Salzburg forward Sesko was also the youngest player to net at least 20 goals in all competitions across Europe's top five leagues last season.
Sesko managed 13 Bundesliga goals last season, overperforming his 9.9 xG, and registered a shot conversion rate of 19.1% in the German top flight.
Among those were five goals in the first 15 minutes of games in the Bundesliga last season, a competition high, surpassed only by Erling Haaland (six) in Europe's big-five leagues.
Amorim now finally has his man, who will come up against Manchester City's Haaland as United look to challenge their fierce rivals.
"Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football," United's director of football Jason Wilcox said.
“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.
"Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.
“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United, as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours."
Sesko will be formally presented to United fans ahead of their final pre-season friendly game at Old Trafford against Fiorentina on Saturday.