Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Bodoland Stun Shers 1-0

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Punjab FC played a draw with ITBP FT in their last outing. Photo: Durand Cup

Welcome to the highlights of our live coverage of the Group D fixture of Durand Cup 2025 between Bodoland FC and Punjab FC at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam on Saturday (August 9, 2025). Punjab started the offensive early but were sloppy in the attacking third where Bodoland did not let them breath easy. Bodoland came back with their own attacks soon and the game was moving back and forth before Robinson headed home the winner for Bodoland. The loss knocks out Punjab FC from the Durand Cup 2025 while Bodoland still have hope.

9 Aug 2025, 02:55:39 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Hi All! Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us for some Indian football action this Saturday. The group D clash of Durand Cup features Punjab FC and Bodoland, with major ramifications from a qualification perspective. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

9 Aug 2025, 03:27:03 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup The Shers have four points from two games while Bodoland have three from one, which means the winner today will jump to the top of Group D.

9 Aug 2025, 04:04:25 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup KICK OFF! We are underway now. A crucial match for both these teams and they will both try to start on a high.

9 Aug 2025, 04:19:39 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 15' No goals in this game in first fifteen minutes but Punjab FC have definitely looked like the team that is more likely to score here. They have been on an attacking spree but have not been able to execute their finishes well. Bodoland too have made a few attacks but none dangerous enough so far.

9 Aug 2025, 04:36:33 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 32' It is still goalless but Punjab FC have kept the pressure up on Bodoland who somehow have managed to keep things tight in the defence. Let us see for how long Bodoland will be able to absorb this pressure.

9 Aug 2025, 04:50:53 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup Half-time! So the whistle comes in after three minutes of injury time and we are still to see a goal in this game. Both teams have not been able to score but Punjab FC will be more frustrated as they have been attacking consistently but results are not there to see.

9 Aug 2025, 05:11:18 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup Second half is now underway. We are still goalless in this contest. Which team will take the lead in the last 45 minutes? Let us see

9 Aug 2025, 05:32:13 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup GOAL for Bodoland FC!! 69' Bodoland take the lead. Big moment in the game. Robinson opens the scoring at Kokrajhar, a massive goal and this makes the game interesting for the next 20 mins to follow!

9 Aug 2025, 05:48:09 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 85' Punjab FC have been keeping the ball but whenever it has come to the attacking third, the Shers have completely failed. Bodoland are doing their best to keep the lead. Good defending so far from Bodoland.

9 Aug 2025, 05:58:44 pm IST Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup Full-time Here comes the whistle and Bodoland FC have stunned Punjab FC. What a result for this northeastern side. They have defeated Punjab with a very, very gritty performance. Exceptional from Bodoland.

