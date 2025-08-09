Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Bodoland Stun Shers 1-0

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, Durand Cup: The Shers are eliminated from the Durand Cup 2025 as Bodoland FC have won this game 1-0. A stunning win for Bodoland who keep them in contention for a quarter-final spot

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup
Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Punjab FC played a draw with ITBP FT in their last outing.
Welcome to the highlights of our live coverage of the Group D fixture of Durand Cup 2025 between Bodoland FC and Punjab FC at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam on Saturday (August 9, 2025). Punjab started the offensive early but were sloppy in the attacking third where Bodoland did not let them breath easy. Bodoland came back with their own attacks soon and the game was moving back and forth before Robinson headed home the winner for Bodoland. The loss knocks out Punjab FC from the Durand Cup 2025 while Bodoland still have hope.
LIVE UPDATES

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Hi All!

Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us for some Indian football action this Saturday. The group D clash of Durand Cup features Punjab FC and Bodoland, with major ramifications from a qualification perspective. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

The Shers have four points from two games while Bodoland have three from one, which means the winner today will jump to the top of Group D.

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

KICK OFF!

We are underway now. A crucial match for both these teams and they will both try to start on a high.

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

15' No goals in this game in first fifteen minutes but Punjab FC have definitely looked like the team that is more likely to score here. They have been on an attacking spree but have not been able to execute their finishes well. Bodoland too have made a few attacks but none dangerous enough so far.

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

32' It is still goalless but Punjab FC have kept the pressure up on Bodoland who somehow have managed to keep things tight in the defence. Let us see for how long Bodoland will be able to absorb this pressure.

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

Half-time!

So the whistle comes in after three minutes of injury time and we are still to see a goal in this game. Both teams have not been able to score but Punjab FC will be more frustrated as they have been attacking consistently but results are not there to see.

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

Second half is now underway. We are still goalless in this contest. Which team will take the lead in the last 45 minutes? Let us see

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

GOAL for Bodoland FC!!

69' Bodoland take the lead. Big moment in the game. Robinson opens the scoring at Kokrajhar, a massive goal and this makes the game interesting for the next 20 mins to follow!

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

85' Punjab FC have been keeping the ball but whenever it has come to the attacking third, the Shers have completely failed. Bodoland are doing their best to keep the lead. Good defending so far from Bodoland.

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

Full-time

Here comes the whistle and Bodoland FC have stunned Punjab FC. What a result for this northeastern side. They have defeated Punjab with a very, very gritty performance. Exceptional from Bodoland.

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

Punjab started the offensive early but were sloppy in the attacking third where Bodoland did not let them breath easy. Bodoland came back with their own attacks soon and the game was moving back and forth before Robinson headed home the winner for Bodoland.

Bodoland FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup

The loss knocks out Punjab FC from the Durand Cup 2025 while Bodoland still have hope.

Closing

Thank you for following. Do keep reading more on OutlookIndia.

Published At:
Tags

