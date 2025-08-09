Man United 1-1 Fiorentina (5-4 PEN) Highlights, Pre-Season Friendly: Red Devils Win Penalty Shootout At Old Trafford

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Highlights, Pre-season Friendly: Catch the play-by-play updates from the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Fiorentina at Old Trafford as it happened on 9 August 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester United vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Friendly Simone Sohm Instagram
Manchester United vs Fiorentina Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Simone Sohm celebrates after scoring against Man United. | Photo: Instagram/acffiorentina
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Manchester United vs Fiorentina, pre-season friendly match at the Old Trafford on Saturday, July 9. Manchester United are at their home, playing their last pre-season game ahead of their Premier League campaign opener on August 17 against Arsenal. The match also holds significance as David de Gea is back at the Old Trafford for the first time since 2023 but this time he is not in red but in Fiorentina's colours. Follow live updates here
LIVE UPDATES

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Manchester United vs Fiorentina, pre-season friendly match at the Old Trafford on Saturday, July 9.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: De Gea Back!

David de Gea is back at the Old Trafford for the first since 2023 when he left the club. This time he will be in the goal-post of Fiorentina but the Manchester United fans would still be loved by the fans for his service to the Red Devils.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Man United Preview

Manchester United are at their home, playing their last pre-season game ahead of their Premier League campaign opener on August 17 against Arsenal.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Recent Form

Manchester United: W🟢 D⚫ W🟢 W🟢 D⚫

Fiorentina: W🟢 W🟢 W🟢 L🔴 D⚫

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: New Signings

Man United trot out their four new sinings, including Benjamin Sesko. The Old Trafford crowd appreciates the young striker.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Kick Off! | 0' MUN 0-0 FIO

It is Manchester United who get today's friendly match underway. No Sesko in the lineup, but Cunha and Mbeumo in the starting lineup. Stay tuned!

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 5' MUN 0-0 FIO

An early chance for Fiorentina as Dzeko's cross is deflected into the box. Kean leaped the highest, but his header is just over the bar.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Sohm SCORES! | 8' MUN 0-1 FIO

What a cheap goal to give away for Manchester United. It's simple from Fiorentina, with the corner falling to an unmarked Sohm. The new striker makes no mistake finding the far corner.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 16' MUN 0-1 FIO

The moment United were getting some confidence into the game, Dorgu plays a horribly short pass to Casemiro, who is quickly closed down by Fiorentina. Man United somehow manage to clear.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Yoro SCORES! | 25' MUN 1-1 FIO

A gem of a cross from the corner by Bruno Fernandes. There's chaos in the box as three players, including De Gea, go down, but the ball hits Lenny Yoro and finds the right corner. Will Yoro get the goal or will it be credited as an own goal from Gosens? Doesn't matter, as United are level.

Update: It's an own goal from Robin Gosens.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 30' MUN 1-1 FIO

A great ball in from the right by Mbeumo. It's met by Yoro, who is under huge pressure but still gets a great header directed at goal. De Gea rolled back the years and pulled off a stunning reaction save to keep the scores level.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 35' MUN 1-1 FIO

Concern for Fiorentina as Comuzzo comes off in the first half with a knock. Kouadio comes on in his place. Hopefully, it's nothing serious.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Half Time | MUN 1-1 FIO

Man United looked dangerous in the final five minutes, with both Cunha and Mount attacking De Gea's goal. However, Fiorentina defend as a unit, and go into the break level at one-all.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Second Half Starts | 45' MUN 1-1 FIO

The players are down on the pitch, and the second half is underway. No changes at half-time for the hosts.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 50' MUN 1-1 FIO

A great run from Kean down the left. Suspicions of offside, but the Italian keeps going. He gets the better of Yoro and puts in a cross that finds Sohm, and the Swiss gets a bullet header that hits the cross bar. Referee blows for offside, but replays show that Kean was onside.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 58' MUN 1-1 FIO

The game has settled down a bit with both sets of players looking to build out from the back. Fiorentina have been pegged back a little bit, and Gosens is lucky not to give away a penalty after shoving Amad in the back. The Italian side are holding on at the moment, but United are looking dangerous.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 68' MUN 1-1 FIO

Another good save from De Gea, getting a strong arm to keep Maguire's shot from distance out. United are in control at the moment, but Fiorentina are defending with numbers.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 77' MUN 1-1 FIO

A number of changes for the home side, and they continue their push up front in search of the lead. However, the final ball is missing, with Fiorentina defending resolutely. Amad, who has been really poor with his decision making today, has a penalty shout after going down in the box, but the referee waves play on.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 81' MUN 1-1 FIO

Two golden chances in quick succession for Man United. A brilliant ball from Mount finds Fernandes on the left, and the midfielder squares it back across the face of the goal. Cunha catches it swiftly, but two Fiorentina defenders slide in front to deflect it for a corner.

From the corner kick, Yoro gets a free header, but it's straight at De Gea and the goalkeeper catches it.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Full Time | MUN 1-1 FIO

Manchester United looked dangerous the entire second half, but Fiorentina defended with 10 men behind the ball to secure a well-deserved draw.

Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Penalty Shootout | MUN 5-4 FIO

It was a superb penalty shootout from both sides. After four flawless penalties, Bayindir saves the shot from Parisi by guessing the right side. Mainoo smashes his kick to win the match for United.

Published At:
