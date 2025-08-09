Manchester United vs Fiorentina Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Simone Sohm celebrates after scoring against Man United. | Photo: Instagram/acffiorentina

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Manchester United vs Fiorentina, pre-season friendly match at the Old Trafford on Saturday, July 9. Manchester United are at their home, playing their last pre-season game ahead of their Premier League campaign opener on August 17 against Arsenal. The match also holds significance as David de Gea is back at the Old Trafford for the first time since 2023 but this time he is not in red but in Fiorentina's colours. Follow live updates here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Aug 2025, 03:53:40 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Welcome! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Manchester United vs Fiorentina, pre-season friendly match at the Old Trafford on Saturday, July 9.

9 Aug 2025, 04:26:44 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: De Gea Back! David de Gea is back at the Old Trafford for the first since 2023 when he left the club. This time he will be in the goal-post of Fiorentina but the Manchester United fans would still be loved by the fans for his service to the Red Devils. Different colors, same love. Legends never fade.#forzaviola #fiorentina pic.twitter.com/TB6EzqKxow — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) August 9, 2025

9 Aug 2025, 04:43:14 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Man United Preview Manchester United are at their home, playing their last pre-season game ahead of their Premier League campaign opener on August 17 against Arsenal.

9 Aug 2025, 05:08:15 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Recent Form Manchester United: W🟢 D⚫ W🟢 W🟢 D⚫ Fiorentina: W🟢 W🟢 W🟢 L🔴 D⚫

9 Aug 2025, 05:14:40 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: New Signings Man United trot out their four new sinings, including Benjamin Sesko. The Old Trafford crowd appreciates the young striker.

9 Aug 2025, 05:20:07 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Kick Off! | 0' MUN 0-0 FIO It is Manchester United who get today's friendly match underway. No Sesko in the lineup, but Cunha and Mbeumo in the starting lineup. Stay tuned!

9 Aug 2025, 05:24:40 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 5' MUN 0-0 FIO An early chance for Fiorentina as Dzeko's cross is deflected into the box. Kean leaped the highest, but his header is just over the bar.

9 Aug 2025, 05:28:43 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Sohm SCORES! | 8' MUN 0-1 FIO What a cheap goal to give away for Manchester United. It's simple from Fiorentina, with the corner falling to an unmarked Sohm. The new striker makes no mistake finding the far corner. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina)

9 Aug 2025, 05:35:46 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 16' MUN 0-1 FIO The moment United were getting some confidence into the game, Dorgu plays a horribly short pass to Casemiro, who is quickly closed down by Fiorentina. Man United somehow manage to clear.

9 Aug 2025, 05:44:49 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Yoro SCORES! | 25' MUN 1-1 FIO A gem of a cross from the corner by Bruno Fernandes. There's chaos in the box as three players, including De Gea, go down, but the ball hits Lenny Yoro and finds the right corner. Will Yoro get the goal or will it be credited as an own goal from Gosens? Doesn't matter, as United are level. Update: It's an own goal from Robin Gosens.

9 Aug 2025, 05:50:03 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 30' MUN 1-1 FIO A great ball in from the right by Mbeumo. It's met by Yoro, who is under huge pressure but still gets a great header directed at goal. De Gea rolled back the years and pulled off a stunning reaction save to keep the scores level.

9 Aug 2025, 05:55:20 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 35' MUN 1-1 FIO Concern for Fiorentina as Comuzzo comes off in the first half with a knock. Kouadio comes on in his place. Hopefully, it's nothing serious.

9 Aug 2025, 06:05:12 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Half Time | MUN 1-1 FIO Man United looked dangerous in the final five minutes, with both Cunha and Mount attacking De Gea's goal. However, Fiorentina defend as a unit, and go into the break level at one-all.

9 Aug 2025, 06:21:26 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Second Half Starts | 45' MUN 1-1 FIO The players are down on the pitch, and the second half is underway. No changes at half-time for the hosts.

9 Aug 2025, 06:27:28 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 50' MUN 1-1 FIO A great run from Kean down the left. Suspicions of offside, but the Italian keeps going. He gets the better of Yoro and puts in a cross that finds Sohm, and the Swiss gets a bullet header that hits the cross bar. Referee blows for offside, but replays show that Kean was onside.

9 Aug 2025, 06:35:26 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 58' MUN 1-1 FIO The game has settled down a bit with both sets of players looking to build out from the back. Fiorentina have been pegged back a little bit, and Gosens is lucky not to give away a penalty after shoving Amad in the back. The Italian side are holding on at the moment, but United are looking dangerous.

9 Aug 2025, 06:44:51 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 68' MUN 1-1 FIO Another good save from De Gea, getting a strong arm to keep Maguire's shot from distance out. United are in control at the moment, but Fiorentina are defending with numbers.

9 Aug 2025, 06:54:35 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 77' MUN 1-1 FIO A number of changes for the home side, and they continue their push up front in search of the lead. However, the final ball is missing, with Fiorentina defending resolutely. Amad, who has been really poor with his decision making today, has a penalty shout after going down in the box, but the referee waves play on.

9 Aug 2025, 06:58:22 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: 81' MUN 1-1 FIO Two golden chances in quick succession for Man United. A brilliant ball from Mount finds Fernandes on the left, and the midfielder squares it back across the face of the goal. Cunha catches it swiftly, but two Fiorentina defenders slide in front to deflect it for a corner. From the corner kick, Yoro gets a free header, but it's straight at De Gea and the goalkeeper catches it.

9 Aug 2025, 07:07:49 pm IST Manchester United Vs Fiorentina Live Score: Full Time | MUN 1-1 FIO Manchester United looked dangerous the entire second half, but Fiorentina defended with 10 men behind the ball to secure a well-deserved draw. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)