Athletic Bilbao Vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Lions Seek Upset Against European Champions

Athletic Bilbao vs PSG LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Athletic Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain have met each other just twice. That came in the UEFA Europa League 2011-12 season. PSG won the first match in Paris 4-2, but Athletic Bilbao won the return leg 2-0.
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Athletic Bilbao vs Paris Saint-Germain, Matchday 6
Venue: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao
Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 11)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 5 SD & HD
Athletic Bilbao vs PSG LIVE Score: Welcome!
Welcome, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PSG’s trip to Spain to face Athletic Bilbao. With the Parisians aiming to showcase their dominance and Athletic fighting to keep their European hopes alive, this clash promises to be closely contested in the Basque Country. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.