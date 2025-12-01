Athletic Bilbao Vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Lions Seek Upset Against European Champions

Athletic Bilbao vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 6. | Photo: Instagram

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, Matchday 6 fixture between Athletic Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. PSG, the reigning European champions, sit fourth overall with 12 points from five matches and can secure their fifth win of the campaign tonight. Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign, collecting just four points from five games to sit 28th in the standings. Ernesto Valverde’s Los Leones, however, remain in contention for a playoff spot. Follow the live scores and updates from the Athletic Bilbao vs PSG football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Dec 2025, 12:03:53 am IST Athletic Bilbao vs PSG LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Athletic Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain have met each other just twice. That came in the UEFA Europa League 2011-12 season. PSG won the first match in Paris 4-2, but Athletic Bilbao won the return leg 2-0.

10 Dec 2025, 11:44:07 pm IST Athletic Bilbao vs PSG LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Athletic Bilbao vs Paris Saint-Germain, Matchday 6

Venue: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 11)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 5 SD & HD