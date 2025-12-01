Athletic Bilbao Vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Lions Seek Upset Against European Champions

Athletic Bilbao vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BIL vs PSG, Matchday 6 fixture at San Mames Stadium on December 10, 2025

Athletic Bilbao vs Paris Saint-Germain live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 6
Athletic Bilbao vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 6. | Photo: Instagram
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, Matchday 6 fixture between Athletic Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. PSG, the reigning European champions, sit fourth overall with 12 points from five matches and can secure their fifth win of the campaign tonight. Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign, collecting just four points from five games to sit 28th in the standings. Ernesto Valverde’s Los Leones, however, remain in contention for a playoff spot. Follow the live scores and updates from the Athletic Bilbao vs PSG football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Athletic Bilbao vs PSG LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

Athletic Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain have met each other just twice. That came in the UEFA Europa League 2011-12 season. PSG won the first match in Paris 4-2, but Athletic Bilbao won the return leg 2-0.

Athletic Bilbao vs PSG LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Athletic Bilbao vs Paris Saint-Germain, Matchday 6

  • Venue: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

  • Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 11)

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 5 SD & HD

Athletic Bilbao vs PSG LIVE Score: Welcome!

Welcome, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PSG’s trip to Spain to face Athletic Bilbao. With the Parisians aiming to showcase their dominance and Athletic fighting to keep their European hopes alive, this clash promises to be closely contested in the Basque Country. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
